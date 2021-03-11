Two officers were able to subdue a man who was reaching for a gun as they were questioning him.
On March 7, Tahlequah Police Officer Robert Jones responded to Best Western. Sasha Blackbird said she was sitting in her car when Dakota Trammel came up and began hitting the rear door. Blackbird said she told the man he needed to go to his room, but he went inside the lobby and sat down. Trammel said people were chasing him and he went upstairs, but Blackbird found him lying on the floor. Officer Brian Jordan and Jones went to the second floor, where Trammel stepped outside, holding a white trash bag and a black hat. As officers were speaking with Trammel, Christian Parker left the room because, he said, they didn’t want to get in trouble. Trammel said his ID was inside the room and Parker then stepped inside to get it. Jones told the man to put his property down and Trammel dropped his hat. As Trammel reached down to grab the hat, Jones could see the part of a revolver exposed behind the hat. Jones shoved Trammel away from the gun and Jordan grabbed him and arrested him. Parker came out of the room, and was ordered to the ground and detained. Parker had 40 Alprazolam in his sock, along with marijuana, heroin, and a smoking device. Jones went into the room and found an open lock box that contained a pipe, methamphetamine, and cards that belonged to Trammel. During a search of the white trash bag Trammel was carrying, Jones found another pipe, more heroin, and $1,592 in cash. Trammel and Parker were taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for their charges. Parker was charged with public intoxication, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. Trammel was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony, and public intoxication.
Officer Matt Frits responded to TMC Pharmacy March 9 on a report of a wanted man inside the building. A woman said the man and another woman were arguing, so she called the police. Five TPD officers arrived and began to clear the building. Frits tried to open a closet door after he heard footsteps and heavy breathing. He got the door open after a brief struggle and saw Clayton Walker standing behind it. Frits yelled for Walker to show his hands as other officers drew their weapons. Walker complied and was arrested. Officers found methamphetamine and a smoking pipe on Walker when they searched him. Walker was booked on charges of obstructing an officer, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. The woman wasn’t located.
On March 9, Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was patrolling on Goingsnake Street when he observed an SUV crashed into a parked car. The driver told the officer he was drunk. Robert Charles Porch III said he had just come from Kroner and Baer, and Leatherwood deemed him too intoxicated to conduct a field sobriety test. While the officer was asking Porch about his driver’s license, the man urinated on himself and said his license was in his wallet inside the vehicle. Leatherwood ran the information through dispatch and was advised the license had been revoked, and Porch had a previous DUI in 2016. Porch was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for subsequent DUI, DUI resulting in crash, and driving under revocation.
