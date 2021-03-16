A woman admitted to smoking meth before crashing her truck into an electric transformer.
On March 15, Tahlequah Police Officer Brian Jordan responded to a vehicle crash at Highland Drive, where a truck was lying on its side. Tabitha Church told Jordan she swerved to miss a deer or a dog. Church said she thought she was on U.S. Highway 62 and that she was going home to Burnt Cabin from the Creek Nation Casino in Muskogee. EMS checked the woman, but she refused to be taken to the hospital. Jordan said he thought Church may have been under the influence of a intoxicant and asked if she had taken any medication or illegal substances. Church admitted she smoked marijuana about four hours before she crashed. Jordan checked Church’s eyes and asked if she had taken anything else. She admitted to smoking methamphetamine about five hours before she crashed. Church was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Jordan searched the woman’s purse and found a loaded syringe that contained a blood-stained liquid. Jordan asked if she smoked meth or injected it, and she claimed she tried injecting it but the drug wouldn’t go in. Church was taken to Northeastern Health System, where her blood was drawn. She was then transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges.
Officer Cory Keele was monitoring traffic March 14 on Southridge Road when he saw a truck pull into Casey’s General Store. Keele noticed Abilene Lawhead exit the truck when he ran her information, since he suspected her of driving under the influence. Reports came back indicating Lawhead’s driver’s license was suspended and she had a warrant. Lawhead got back in the truck and drove to Nancy Ward Drive when Keele initiated a traffic stop. Lawhead said she didn’t have her license but claimed her name was Abby Brown. Keele saw Lawhead’s last name used to be Brown, but that wasn’t current, and dispatch confirmed the warrant. Lawhead was arrested and Keele searched the driver’s seat before releasing the vehicle to a licensed driver. He found a zippered pouch that had several white crystal flakes on the outside. There were baggies with a crystal residue and working scales inside the pouch. Lawhead told the officer she had heart issues and wanted EMS to check her. EMS advised Lawhead wanted to go to the hospital and they couldn’t clear her since she was complaining of medical issues. Lawhead was discharged from the Northeastern Health System emergency room after several hours and transported to the jail.
On March 13, Jordan responded to Wisteria Lane on a report of a noise complaint where he met an intoxicated Patrick Tillman. Jordan asked the man if he lived there, and Tillman wouldn’t answer and tried preventing the officer from making contact with the homeowners. Tillman then tried stopping Jordan from walking to the residence. Tillman was arrested for public intoxication and placed in the back of Jordan’s patrol unit. The resident apologized for the noise and for the way Tillman was acting.
