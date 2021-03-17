Officers discovered a loaded firearm within reach of a man who was allegedly intoxicated during a traffic stop.
On March 7, Tahlequah Police Officer Robert Jones conducted a traffic stop after a driver failed to stop at a red light. Anthony Henson appeared to be intoxicated and told the officer he had consumed a few beers earlier. Jones asked Henson to exit the vehicle, and when he did, Jones could see a loaded magazine in the door handle. Jones then saw an open beer can inside the vehicle as Henson stepped away. When Jones said he would perform a field sobriety test, Henson laughed and asked if Jones would allow him to drive back home to Southridge. Henson said he wouldn’t take the test and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Jones searched the vehicle and found a loaded Taurus 9mm in the backseat. Jones said the weapon was within reach of Henson. Jones read him the implied consent when Henson said he needed to talk to his lawyer, and that he knew how the system works.
On March 16, Sgt. Bryan Qualls was on patrol on South Muskogee Avenue when he saw Jimmy Briggs. Qualls had received information that Briggs had a warrant for his arrest and detained the man. Dispatch confirmed the warrants, and Briggs and his belongings were placed in the back of Qualls’ patrol unit. Briggs told Qualls he had something he needed to say and advised he had methamphetamine in his shoe. Qualls told him since he said something about the meth before getting to jail, he wouldn’t be charged with bringing contraband into a penal institution. Once they arrived at jail, Briggs removed his shoe and Qualls found a baggie that contained marijuana. The officer asked about the meth and Briggs said he thought he had it in his shoe, but he may have given it to someone. Briggs was booked for possession of marijuana and the warrant.
Officer Robbie Bacon responded to Walmart on March 15 in regard to a shoplifting. Dispatch advised Asset Protection had an unidentified woman detained in their office. Misty Dick said the woman selected underwear, a bra, T-shirts, and a watch. The woman concealed those items in her purse before exiting the store. She was then escorted back inside the story by employees and $42 worth of items were recovered. The woman said her name was Ashley Craig and she had a driver’s license with that information. Bacon wasn’t able to find a license and told her if she wasn’t telling the truth about who she was, she would be arrested for obstruction. The officer found a Cherokee Nation ID card with the name of Ashley Bunch inside the woman’s purse. Dispatch advised Bunch didn’t have warrants and she was arrested for obstruction and petit larceny.
