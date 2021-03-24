A woman who was allegedly driving while high on marijuana was taken to jail for DUI and possession.
On March 20, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Justin Leatherwood noticed a vehicle turn left from a continuous lane instead of the turn lane. When Leatherwood made contact with Asharia Jones, he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and had Jones step outside. Jones said her friend’s mother had marijuana in the vehicle earlier and may have smoked in there. Jones was transported to Northeastern Health System where she had a blood test done. She was taken to jail and booked for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and intersection violation.
On March 18, Officer Chase Reed was dispatched to Fox Street for a civil matter. Johnny Lutz Jr. said his wife locked him and his daughter out of their home. Reed arrived and could hear Denise Lutz yelling from inside the house. Denise told Reed she was fine and that he needed to get off her property. Reed walked back around the house and saw the Lutzs' daughter climbing through a kitchen window. He saw Denise swinging her hands at the girl and grabbed her by her shirt. Reed went to the front door and could see it was open. Denise was clutching her daughter’s hair and was leading her to the front door. Denise was arrested for assault and battery and booked into jail.
Sgt. Leatherwood was on patrol March 20 when he saw a white Sedan fail to stop at a red light before turning onto South Muskogee Avenue. Leatherwood conducted a traffic stop of En Lam Thang on the Bertha Parker Bypass. Thang had an odor of alcohol coming from him. He gave the officer his driver’s license and an expired proof of insurance. Leatherwood ran the information and both came back as valid. Thang was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center for driving under the influence and failure to stop at a red light.
On March 22, Officer Robbie Bacon was dispatched to Larry Avenue for a man who was trespassing. The apartment manager said Anthony Drywater had been banned from the property. Gordon Jones said Drywater was at his apartment and was asked to come outside. Drywater said he knew he was banned but he needed a place to stay. Drywater was arrested and taken to jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.