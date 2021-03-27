A man said officers couldn't order him around, as he had been to prison.
On March 11, Tahlequah Police Officer Steven Smith responded to Trimble Avenue in regard to a fight in progress. Dispatch advised people were fighting and throwing knives at one another. Officer J.D. Alberty and Smith heard a woman yell that Casey Calcott and Gwendolen Davidson were trying to get into an apartment. As officers got close to the apartment, Calcott and Davidson got inside. Calcott then came out and began yelling at Alberty and Smith. Smith told the man to put his hands on the wall, and Calcott asserted he had been to prison so the officer couldn't tell him what to do. As Smith was detaining Calcott, Davidson came out and began cursing at officers, then went back inside. Smith told Davidson to step outside and she became unruly. Davidson was taken to the ground. The victim said she was yelling with Calcott and Davidson when she thought one of them threw a knife at her car. Smith couldn't find a knife nearby, and Calcott and Davidson were transported to jail and booked for obstruction.
On March 17, Sgt. Shawn Presley was dispatched to Pamela Street on a report of an intoxicated man who was smoking marijuana. Dispatch advised a man wearing a Confederate hat was sitting on steps of an apartment and smoking a bong. The manager of the apartments said the man wasn't a resident. Smith made contact with Dasan Sands, who appeared to be high. Sands said he didn't have a medical marijuana card. He was arrested and taken to jail, where he was booked for public intoxication, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lt. Brandon Vick responded to the area of EZ Mart and Blackhawk Liquor on March 25 in regard to an intoxicated man who was trying to fight people. Vick made contact with Calvin Wells. Wells was drunk and arrested for public intoxication.
