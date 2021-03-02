Three people were booked into jail on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.
On Feb. 25, Tahlequah Police Officer Chase Reed was on patrol on Mimosa Lane when Lt. Brandon Vick spotted a stolen vehicle. Reed drove to the intersection of State Highway 82 and Mimosa Lane and recognized John Taylor driving the Jeep. Reed got behind the Jeep when he had dispatch give him the tag number. Dispatch confirmed the Jeep was stolen, and when Taylor refused to stop, a pursuit ensued. Taylor veered in and out of traffic, causing several cars to swerve to avoid being hit. The driver lost control of the Jeep and slid into a stop at the intersection of S.H. 82 and Cedar Avenue. Three occupants jumped out and fled toward Allen Road. Reed was on Cedar Avenue when he saw a man running through a field. The officer gave chase and found Taylor sitting under a tree. Taylor, Race Hall and Chelsea Fishinghawk were detained. Officer Bronson McNiel said Fishinghawk threw her purse over a fence. Reed found the purse and searched it, finding two syringes and a spoon with white residue. Taylor was booked on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding a police officer, resisting arrest, and no valid driver’s license. Fishinghawk was booked on charges of possession a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, and possession of paraphernalia. Hall was booked for possession of stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, and an additional charge of possession of paraphernalia after a syringe was found in his pocket.
On Feb. 24, Officer McNiel was dispatched to Dollar General on Choctaw Street in regard to man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle. McNiel arrived to find Jerrad Tackett holding onto a baggie that contained methamphetamine. Tackett tried hiding the drug and was detained. McNiel ran the man’s information and discovered he had warrants. Tackett was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and the warrant.
Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol in the area of Muskogee Avenue Feb. 25 when he noticed the driver of a PT Cruiser fail to maintain its lane and turn without signaling. Scott stopped Amber Lyman, who admitted she didn’t have a driver’s license. Scott ran Lyman’s information and arrested her for driving without a valid license.
On Feb. 26, Officer Kyle Reed responded to Pleasant View Apartments on a report of a woman causing a disturbance. Helen Jones was seen at Cherokee County Nursing Center earlier and told officers she was security and was checking on things. Reed found an intoxicated Jones and asked where she was staying. She told officers she was on the streets. She was arrested for public intoxication and vagrancy.
