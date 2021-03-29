A man reportedly high on drugs told officers he felt like he was in a video game during a pursuit.
On March 27, Tahlequah Police Officer Brian Jordan saw a vehicle run a stop sign at the intersection of Shawnee Street and College Avenue. Jordan initiated a traffic stop but the driver refused to halt. Jordan said the driver, William Wernimont, drove erratically on South Muskogee Avenue, running several stop lights. Wernimont abruptly stopped and stuck both hands out of the window. Jordan yelled for the driver to put the vehicle in park and turn off the engine, but Wernimont refused. The vehicle began to roll forward and Jordan yelled at the man to put it in park. Wernimont wouldn't follow officer's commands and Officer Robert Jones pulled him from the vehicle and took him to the ground. Vernimont admitted he was high and felt like he was in a video game when Jordan asked him why he was fleeing. The man claimed other people shot him up with methamphetamine and heroin. Wernimont agreed to a blood test and was transported to Northeastern Health System. He said he wasn't scared of needles, or he wouldn't have shot up. Jordan told Wernimont that he claimed other people had shot him up with drugs. Wernimont shook his head, "no" and smiled. Wernimont was booked into jail on charges of failure to stop at stop sign, eluding, and driving while under the influence (drugs).
Sgt. Bryan Qualls was on patrol in the area Choctaw Street and South Mission Avenue on March 27 when he noticed a man sitting on a four-wheeler at the intersection. Because the vehicle was being operated on a roadway, Qualls tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated, reaching speeds of 60 mph in a 25 mph zone. The pursuit continued onto Lee Street, where Jonathan Gandy abruptly stopped and was ordered to get on the ground. Gandy said the reason he didn't stop was because he didn't want his four-wheeler impounded; he wanted to get it to his house. He was taken to jail for felony eluding and operating a prohibited vehicle on a roadway.
On March 25, Officer Bronson McNiel spotted a black Cadillac Escalade on the Bertha Parker Bypass. The officer recalled the same type of vehicle was stolen out of Westville, and he began to follow it. McNiel conducted a traffic stop after dispatch confirmed he was with the stolen vehicle. Colby Bird and the passenger, Frankie Pritchett, were detained. McNiel searched the vehicle and found a syringe and a baggie of meth under the passenger seat. Bird was booked into jail on charge the charge of possession of stolen vehicle. Pritchett was booked on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On March 25, Officer Mitchell Sellers responded to Roadway Inn on a report of a trespasser. Michael O'Kane said the man had been escorted off the property March 24. Sellers found an intoxicated Cory Rea outside. Rea kept saying his daughter was talking to him in his head. Rea was transported to jail for trespassing and public intoxication.
