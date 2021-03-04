A speeding vehicle caught the attention of officers and led one man to jail.
On March 2, Tahlequah Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol on North Cedar Avenue when he noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Scott conducted a traffic stop and the driver, Randy Doak, said he didn’t have his driver’s license and didn’t know where his insurance was. Scott ran Doak’s information and could see his license was suspended and the vehicle didn’t have insurance. Doak was asked to exit the vehicle and argued that his license was recently reinstated. The man was arrested and placed in the back of Scott’s patrol unit. Scott went back to the vehicle and he noticed an open bottle of liquor on the floorboard. The passenger had a valid driver’s license and found the insurance paperwork that showed it to be valid. The vehicle was released to the passenger, and Doak was booked into jail on charges of driving while license was suspended, speeding, and transported an open container.
Officer Bryan Swim responded to Clear Creek 66 March 1 on a report of a shoplifting. Paul Ummerteskee showed surveillance video of Helen Jones stealing several items. Ummerteskee wanted to file charges, and Jones was found on Spring Street and arrested. She was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where officers found drug paraphernalia during a pat-down search.
On March 2, Sgt. Shawn Presley was assigned to investigated a shoplifting incident at Walmart. Asset Protection Manager Misty Dick detained Richard Bradley Ryals after she saw him concealing items in his coat. Ryals was taken to jail for petit larceny.
