A defective tail light caught the attention of officers, who took the driver to jail for a suspended license.
On March 4, Tahlequah Police Officer Matt Frits conducted a traffic stop on a Jeep with a defective tail light on Seven Clans Road. The driver, John Christie, told the officer his license may have been suspended. Christie then admitted there was a firearm inside the vehicle. Frits told the man the exit the Jeep and for the passenger to keep his hands in view. Frits detained Christie and made contact with the passenger. Frits smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and the passenger said he had his medical marijuana card on him. Christie provided his card to officers later. Christie said the Glock 23 was unloaded and in the middle console. Dispatch advised the gun wasn't stolen and it was legally owned by Christie. Nevertheless, he was taken to jail and booked driving with a suspended/revoked driver's license. The car was released to the passenger.
On March 3, Officer Chase Reed was on patrol in the area of Cherokee Avenue and Downing Street when he saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. Reed pulled the vehicle over and asked Shawna Robledo for her driver's license. Robledo stated she didn't have one and dispatch advised Reed her license was expired. The vehicle's tag was expired, so a wrecker was contacted. Robledo was booked into jail for no valid driver's license, failure to stop at stop sign, no insurance, and taxes due state.
Officer Michael Gray responded to a call of an intoxicated man walking in the roadway near Chili's on March 3. Bosephus Wing was located in the parking lot of Walmart and told Gray he was intoxicated. Wing was transported to Tahlequah City Jail and booked.
