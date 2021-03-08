A man who was driving while under the influence was charged after a loaded firearm was found next to a smoking device.
On March 4, Tahlequah Police Officer Bronson McNiel was dispatched to Burger King for a possible drunken driver in a Jeep Grand Cherokee. McNiel found the suspected vehicle in the drive-thru. After the Jeep pulled out onto Rayne Street, the driver swerved into the next lane, and then corrected itself into the right lane. McNiel activated his emergency lights but the driver, Stephen Matthews, accelerated until the officer turned on his sirens. Matthews abruptly stopped and turned off the engine. He appeared to be under the influence of marijuana, and he and his vehicle had an odor of it. After McNeil performed a series of field sobriety tests, Matthews was arrested for suspension of driving under the influence and placed in the back of the patrol unit. McNiel searched the Jeep and found a smoking device next to a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol. Matthews was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of driving under the influence, possession of a firearm while under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched to EZ Mart on March 6 on a report of an intoxicated woman parked at the gas pumps. Dispatch advised the caller said Kelsey Potts had almost hit sign at Chicken Express, ran a red light, and vomited when she got out of her truck. Potts told the officer she wasn’t drunk but had smoked marijuana before coming to town. Potts gave Sellers permission to search her vehicle, and he found three smoking devices and a prescription bottle of marijuana. Potts said she had a medical marijuana card but didn’t have it on her. Potts was booked into jail for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
On March 5, Officer Robbie Bacon responded to Cherokee Hills Apartments in regard to a domestic dispute. Dispatch advised Stephen Davis was banned from the apartments and was walking toward KFC. Bacon made contact with Davis, who said he went to the apartment to talk to his girlfriend, and the two got into a verbal argument. The apartment manager wanted to file charges and Davis was arrested for trespassing.
On March 2, Officer Thomas Donnell responded to Bluff Avenue and South Street on a report of an intoxicated woman. Reports stated Lori Neel Jones was intoxicated and acting suspiciously at Harbor Freight. Donnell made contact with Jones on Bluff Avenue and she became confrontational. Jones was transported to the Tahlequah City Jail on booked.
