An arrestee tried to escape after he was placed in the back of a patrol unit.
On March 30, Tahlequah Police Lt. Brandon Vick was dispatched to Goingsnake Street on a report of a possible burglary in progress. Vick and Officer Chase Reed set up a perimeter around the house. Reed made contact with two people inside and they told him they were the only ones there. Officers saw Rusty James go inside the and noticed he matched the description of the man who had pried a window open. James said his name was Ben, and Vick realized they arrested him a month ago, but he lied about his name. James was arrested and put in the back of Vick's patrol unit. Vick noticed James rolled down the window and opened the back door. James was caught behind the vehicle and taken to the ground. He was booked into jail for public intoxication, obstructing an officer, and resisting arrest.
Officer Robert Jones responded to Twin Oaks Apartment on March 30 in regard to an assault. Christa Handy was sitting on the porch with blood on her shirt and elsewhere. Handy said she found her boyfriend having sex with another woman. The woman told officers Handy came in when she and the man were watching movies and began hitting her. Handy was arrested for assault and battery and the woman was taken to W.W. Hastings Hospital.
On March 30, Sgt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to Xpress Stop on Choctaw Street, where he met with Northeastern State University Police Officer Jimmy Robertson. The officer was at the store for a compliance check with the ABLE Commission when Jessie Smith stumbled into him. Smith admitted to drinking and was deemed impaired by Qualls. The suspect was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail.
Officer Thomas Donnell was assigned to investigate a report of an intoxicated person who was passed out in front of a house. On Mach 29, Donnell arrived at the house, where he found Robin Vann lying on the porch. Vann had vomit on his shirt and reeked of alcohol. Vann was transported to jail for public intoxication.
