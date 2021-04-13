A woman was arrested April 3 after a witness saw her passed out in her vehicle in front of a gas station with two children in the car.
Tahlequah Police Department Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to Dano’s on a report of a woman passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with the kids in the car. A bystander told Leatherwood she tried to awaken the woman several times before she called the police, and pointed to the vehicle she saw the woman in. At that point, the occupants had entered the store, and the officer saw a blonde woman with two small children at the register. Leatherwood said the woman was moving very slowly and was lethargic. While speaking with Aubrie Chandler, Leatherwood noticed she could not keep her eyes open and was swaying. He asked if she had any medical issues that might have caused her behavior and she said no. Chandler refused medical treatment and stated she had picked up the children from the Skatehouse and was headed back home. She told the officer she had taken Suboxone and was sleepy. After a standardized field sobriety test, Leatherwood deemed her impaired and placed her under arrest for driving under the influence and child endangerment.
Officer J.D. Alberty responded to a theft report at Vapor Maven on South Park Hill Road April 8. Upon arrival, he made contact with Andrew Bowlin. The store’s employee reported seeing Bowlin steal brushes used for cleaning smoking pipes. Officers found the brushes in the front seat of Bowlin’s truck, and in a pouch he was holding, they discovered a glass smoking pipe containing white residue. Bowlin was taken to the TPD and booked for petit larceny and possession of paraphernalia.
Asset protection officers from Walmart called police for a shoplifter on April 8. The employee told Officer Brian Jordan that she watched Whitney Swake select some eyeglasses, remove the tags and place them on her head. She also noticed Swake pick out some edge fixer for nail care, and failed to scan either item while in the self-checkout area. Swake had been banned from Walmart in 2014 and was placed under citizens arrest by the asset protection officer. Jordan then took her to jail, where she was booked for larceny of merchandise from a retailer, and outstanding warrants for previous charges of the same thing.
Officer Robbie Bacon responded to 710 E. Ward St. April 9 for an intoxicated male who was on the KATS bus and would not wake up. The man, Benjamin James, exuded a strong odor of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet, and had slurred speech and red, bloodshot eyes. He said his ribs were hurting from getting into a fight a week before, and he wanted to be checked out by EMS. After he was medically cleared, Bacon arrested him for public intoxication.
Police were dispatched to Kroner and Baer Pub for an intoxicated man April 9. Sgt. Bryan Qualls spoke with an employee who said a patron who appeared to be intoxicated on the patio spilled marijuana on the ground. Qualls approached William Ward, who denied being intoxicated. Qualls noticed a “dugout,” commonly used to store marijuana, on the table in front of him. When asked if it was his, Ward pulled the wooden box toward him and attempted to retrieve his wallet. Qualls noticed the man was fumbling with items inside the wallet, before he eventually retrieved a medical marijuana card. Qualls asked Ward to walk to his vehicle, but the man refused. He was told he was under arrest and to put his hands behind his back. Ward refused and tried to pull away from Qualls. As he was being escorted to the patrol unit, he attempted to stop and began pushing against Qualls. The sergeant noticed the man had his phone in his hand as they made it to the cruiser. He tried taking the phone from Ward, but he refused to let go, and he also refused to sit inside the patrol unit. As Qualls began pushing the suspect into the vehicle, Ward turned his body away and kicked backward, striking Qualls five to six times in the shin and knee area. Ward continued to kick after he was told to stop, and continued to resist as Qualls tried to get him into the vehicle. Officer Bacon arrived to assist, and the pair were able to get Ward into the vehicle. Bacon transported him to the CCDC, where he was booked for tribal charges of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.
On April 9, Officer Bacon responded to 903 E. Downing St. on a report of an intoxicated male. The officer made contact with Aaron Souiri outside of Casey’s Convenience Store. The man admitted to being intoxicated. He was asked if he wanted to do a field sobriety test to check if he was intoxicated, and Souiri said, “There’s no point.” He was handcuffed and taken to the city jail, where he was booked for public intoxication.
