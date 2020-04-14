A woman was arrested after she showed up at Walmart while under the influence of drugs.
On April 4, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele was called to Walmart for a disturbance and a shoplifting. A store employee said the man who was stealing had already left, but said there was a woman on a bench outside who was with him and other people inside the store. Andgelise Poole wouldn't sit still and rambled that someone got shot and laughed. Keele knew the woman was under the influence of a drug and told her to stand up so he could arrest her. Poole took off running and tripped when she tried to push the officer away. Keele said the woman wasn't wearing shoes when she ran and her toe was bleeding. Office Bryan Swim and Keele were putting Poole inside a patrol unit when she kicked and flung blood on Swim. EMS arrived to check Poole's injuries and she continued to scream and curse. She was taken to the detention center and booked for public intoxication, resisting arrest, and placing bodily fluids on a police officer.
On April 12, Officer Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to Walmart on a report of man who was shoplifting with a knife. The suspect, Tyler Whitley, was in the Asset Protection office, along with two juvenile girls who opened packages and concealed items for the man. Leatherwood patted Whitley down and found the knife, a smoking device, and an air soft pistol. Officers recovered $191 worth of stolen items, and Whitley was booked for possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, possession of drug paraphernalia, and shoplifting.
Thurdis Tubby was arrested after officers found him stumbling around drunk on April 3. Office Chase Reed was called to Tahlequah Motor Lodge in regard to a suspicious man who was knocking on doors. Tubby was stumbling in the parking lot and said he was hanging out with a woman, but was kicked out of one of the rooms. Reed asked the man if he was drunk and he said, "Not enough." Tubby was taken to jail and booked for public intoxication.
