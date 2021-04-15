On April 11, Tahlequah Police Department Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was called to Roadway Inn for a fight in progress.
He met with a man who said his girlfriend starting attacking him after he took a bag from her and flushed what he believed to be drugs down the toilet. He said Denay Houston began swinging at him and he "chopped" her shoulder area and she collapsed. Leatherwood said the woman appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine. He observed the hotel room to be destroyed. Houston had taken the man's guitars and broken his amplifier and stereo speakers. An uncapped needle and syringe were on the bathroom floor. As Leatherwood was taking Houston to his patrol car, she tried pulling away and began cursing and screaming at the boyfriend. She was put in the back seat, where she began kicking the windows. Another officer took her to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she had to be placed in a restraint chair and was pepper-sprayed. Leatherwood searched the hotel room, where he collected the evidence, including a baggie that had residue.
Officer McNiel was sent to South Muskogee Avenue and Southridge Road for a non-responsive motorist April 8. When he arrived, Keaton Simmons was being loaded into an ambulance. He was intoxicated and passed out behind the wheel. After he was cleared by EMS, Simmons was arrested for public intoxication.
Walmart asset protection employees called police for a shoplifting incident April 12. Officer Robbie Bacon met with Misty Dick, who said she saw Pamela Highsmith looking at a receipt on her phone and selecting the exact merchandise and placing it in her basket. Afterward, Highsmith went to the service desk, where she completed refunds on the merchandise. The total amount refunded was $181.85. All the merchandise and money was recovered. The woman was placed under arrest for petit larceny and taken to the CCDC for a booking on a tribal hold.
Officer William Robertson responded to a possible intoxicated man walking around East Downing Street on April 12. The reporting party told dispatch the man was disregarding traffic and yelling to himself. Robertson found Larry Pritchett Jr. walking near Modern Cleaners and asked him what he was doing. Dispatch confirmed the man had an outstanding warrant through Cherokee County for domestic assault and battery. He was arrested and taken to the CCDC, where jailers found a small plastic bag containing a green, leafy substance. Pritchett was written a citation for the marijuana and booked into the CCDC for the warrant.
On April 14, Lt. Dexter Scott stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. He learned the driver had a suspended license, the license plate was expired, and the woman did not have valid insurance. Anonda James was arrested and taken to the city jail.
