A man was arrested after he was seen on surveillance cameras, breaking in a business.
On April 14, Tahlequah Police Officer Bronson McNiel was dispatched to Habitat for Humanity for a burglary. Gabriel Mouse said he noticed the fence surrounding the donation center was damaged and left partly open. He saw video footage and noticed Stephen Ray Davis tampering with the gate and entering the center. Mouse said he believed the man had done it before. The officer identified Davis as the one on footage because officers were looking for him for a similar complaint. McNiel was advised Davis lived at Cherokee Hills apartments. He made contact with Davis and told him he was wanted for a burglary and was seen on video. Davis said he didn't take anything but admitted to being at the store. Davis was arrested and booked for second-degree burglary.
Officer Justin Leatherwood was called to Walmart on a report of shoplifting April 12. Joseph Washburn was detained at the Asset Protection office and said he was "being stupid." The man said his DVD player had broken and he didn't have money. He also tried to take another item. Employees said Washburn opened packages and put items down his pants. The value of items recovered was $185. Washburn was wanted out of Fort Worth for probation violation and was jailed.
On April 10, Officer Josh Girdner was advised a man was walking east on Allen Road, carrying a large liquor bottle. The officer made contact with Mark Vann, who said he walking. The man had the bottle of liquor and said he had a little to drink. After a field sobriety test, Vann was arrested and taken to jail for public intoxication.
