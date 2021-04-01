An officer deployed his Taser after a woman spit on him during a struggle.
On March 30, Tahlequah Police Officer Bronson McNiel was on Jo Street when he came upon a woman stumbling on the roadway. Summer Vann McLemore stopped and looked up at the sky as McNiel approached. McLemore began to walk toward the officer when she turned toward the road. McNiel grabbed her shoulder to stop her from walking into the road, but McLemore jerked away. A struggle ensued and she was taken to the ground. McLemore then spit on the officer. McNiel deployed his Taser and struck her, to no avail. The woman took off running down the road before McNiel caught up to her and tried arresting her. Sgt. Bryan Qualls arrived and the two officers got McLemore into the back of a patrol unit. McNiel asked her if she had taken any drugs, specifically methamphetamine. After McLemore claimed she used "a lot of meth," she was transported to jail, where she had to be placed in a restraint chair. She was booked for public intoxication, placing body fluids on a government employee, and resisting arrest.
Officer Matt Frits responded to South Muskogee Avenue on March 31 in regard to a verbal domestic. Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was speaking with the woman who called police when Frits walked into the residence. There he saw David Pacheco emerging from a bedroom. The woman said she and Pacheco were arguing because he was intoxicated and wouldn’t leave her alone. Frits told Pacheco to step outside so they could speak, but the man stayed put. Frits patted the man down before he was detained. Pacheco wouldn’t give Frits his name and refused to answer questions about what happened, so he was transported to jail and booked for obstruction.
On March 26, Officer Jacob Robertson responded to a call of a trespasser at Walmart. Asset Protection employee Stephen McDaniel said Mindy Adair was banned from the store and asked Robertson to make contact with her. McDaniel stated he believed Adair was intoxicated, and said she concealed a bottle, from which she had been drinking, in her bra. Robertson made contact with Adair and she admitted to drinking alcohol. As he was escorting her to the APA office, Adair was uncooperative and was detained. She was taken to jail and booked for trespassing and public intoxication.
