An intoxicated woman who was allegedly thrown from a moving vehicle was arrested after she refused to cooperate with officers.
On April 18, Tahlequah Police Officer Mitchell Sellers went to Love's Country Store in regard to a woman who was thrown from a vehicle possibly involved in a drive-by shooting. Sellers noticed Mikayla Mouse had two black eyes and her shoes were missing. Mouse refused to explain and rejected medical treatment. Mouse admitted to drinking and was arrested for public intoxication. A witness reported seeing Mouse thrown out of the vehicle after an incident at Club Effx.
On April 17, Officer Cory Keele was dispatched to Tru Hotel after employees wanted a man removed who was causing trouble all week. Hotel staff said the man made sexual advances toward an employee who quit because of it. Keele made contact with Michael Robinett as he was gathering his belongings. Dispatch advised Robinett had a warrant and he was arrested. While searching him, Keele found a pill bottle containing meth. Robinett said the meth was for personal use. He was taken to jail, where Keele found two Pringles cans containing used syringes in a backpack. Robinett said he made the cans into "sharp" containers because he was "responsible" with his drug use. The man said he was diabetic and the syringes were for insulin. Robinett was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the warrant.
Officer Bronson McNiel went to Bliss Avenue and Downing Street April 15 for a stolen vehicle. McNiel spotted a car that matched the description when Sgt. Bryan Qualls confirmed it was the stolen vehicle. McNiel detained the suspect, Kevin Glenn. The officer was looking through the man's wallet for his ID when he found a baggie of methamphetamine. Officers also found a large bag of marijuana inside the vehicle and Glenn admitted he didn't have a medical marijuana card. Glenn was transported to jail and booked on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
