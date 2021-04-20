An intoxicated driver was taken to jail after he caught an officer's attention.
On April 15, Tahlequah Police Lt. Brandon Vick witnessed a vehicle take off at a high rate of speed on the Bertha Parker Bypass. Vick conducted a traffic stop and found that the driver, James King, appeared to be intoxicated and admitted to having two drinks. King was arrested after a field sobriety test and booked into jail on charges of driving under the influence, no insurance, and excessive acceleration.
Officer Robbie Bacon responded to Griffin Avenue on April 17 in reference to a domestic dispute in progress. Alex Cagle said his cousin, Jordan Hart, had pushed him to the ground. Cagle said he wanted to press charges and that Hart was inside his apartment. Bacon made contact with Hart, who claimed he didn't do anything wrong. Nevertheless, Hart was arrested for assault and battery and transported to jail.
On April 18, Officer Cory Keele was on patrol when he noticed a vehicle quickly switch lanes without working brake lights. Keele pulled the vehicle over and made contact with the driver, Loni Escalera. She claimed her friend let her borrow the car to get breakfast. Keele ran Escalera's information and determined her driver's license was suspended. Escalera was transported to jail and the vehicle was impounded.
