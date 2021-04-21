A wanted man was found with 27 rounds of ammunition during his arrest.
On April 15, Tahlequah Police Officer Jacob Robertson responded to Assist Wireless in regard to a disturbance. Dispatch advised a man walked into the business and asked for someone who didn’t work there. An employee called the police due to the way the man was acting. Robertson made contact with Butler Hignite at the entrance of another business. Hignite said he needed to speak with a deputy about an incident that occurred in the county. Robertson asked dispatch to see if the deputy was on duty and to check Hignite for warrants. Dispatch confirmed Hignite had a warrant for larceny from a motor vehicle. Hignite was arrested and said he had a marijuana pipe. Robertson searched the man’s belongings and found 27 rounds of ammunition. Hignite was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where jailers found two marijuana pipes and a small dispensary container.
Officer Robertson was dispatched to Delaware Street on April 17 in reference to an intoxicated person. Dale King said a woman in his house was no longer welcome there. King wasn’t sure who she was but said she had been there for two days. Georgina Baldridge was told she needed to leave several times before she walked outside. Robertson told the intoxicated woman she needed to leave, but she refused. Baldridge was arrested for public intoxication and transported to Tahlequah City Jail.
On April 15, Officer Matt Frits was on patrol in the area of State Avenue when he noticed a truck with defective equipment. The officer conducted a traffic stop when he made contact with Joshua Phillips and Matthew Potts as they exited the truck. Frits told the men to get back inside the vehicle and they complied. The driver admitted he didn’t have a valid driver’s license or insurance. Dispatch confirmed that information and advised Phillips had a warrant. Frits detained the driver and other officers arrived to assist in the traffic stop. Phillips was arrested and officers searched the area inside the truck where he had been sitting. Frits found a jacket that had marijuana inside one of the pockets. The driver and Phillips both said the marijuana belonged to Potts, and he was arrested for possession of the drug. Phillips and Potts were transported to jail for their charges.
Walmart Asset Protection employee Stephen McDaniel observed a man select and partially empty a bag of dog food on April 17. Robert Smith began putting other items inside the bag before he closed it. McDaniel said Smith didn’t scan the concealed items inside the bag and fled when he was confronted in the parking lot. Officer Michael Gray responded and quickly noticed the suspected vehicle exiting the parking lot and driving into the parking lot of Reasor’s. Gray conducted a traffic stop and Smith denied being at Walmart. Smith was transported back to the store, when he admitted to taking the items. He was taken to jail and booked for petit larceny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.