An intoxicated woman was taken to jail after she nearly crashed into an officer two times.
On April 20, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was on patrol April 20 in the area of East Downing Street when he almost crashed into a Cadillac pulling out of the parking lot of Subway. Gray conducted a traffic stop and both vehicles pulled into the parking lot of Advanced Auto Parts. As Gray was about to approach the driver, he noticed the vehicle was put into reverse. Gray activated his sirens and air horn to let the driver know he was parked behind her, but she began to back up. Gray got his patrol unit backed away to keep the driver from hitting him. The driver, Cynthia Ullom, finally noticed the officer behind her. Gray could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. Ullom was asked if she was having any medical issues, and she admitted she wasn’t. Gray said Ullom appeared to be under the influence and asked her to exit the vehicle. Ullom denied drinking alcohol and repeatedly tried to get back into her vehicle. Officers didn’t have Ullom perform a field sobriety test, since she was unsteady on her feet. She was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center for driving under the influence, fail to yield from a private drive, and unsafe lane use.
Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched to Oak Hill Inn and Suites on a report of an intoxicated person who was hallucinating. On April 19, the caller said Michael Perez was seen trying to get into a vehicle that wasn’t his. Donnell made contact with Perez in front of the hotel’s office. Perez appeared to be disoriented and said he was looking for his family. Donnell asked the man if he took any medication, and Perez claimed he took methamphetamine. Perez was arrested and transported to jail for public intoxication.
Sgt. Bryan Qualls was at the Asset Protection Office inside Walmart on April 22 when an employee reported seeing a man conceal several DVDs inside his coat. Stephen McDaniel said the man didn’t pay for the concealed items and he and Qualls made contact with the man in the parking lot. James Schutkesting had nine DVDs inside his coat and handed those over to McDaniel. Schutkesting admitted he was banned from the store for a separate larceny incident that occurred in February. The value of the stolen merchandise was $229, and Schutkesting was booked into jail on charges of petit larceny and trespassing after being forbidden.
