A man was arrested after he crashed into Fourth Street Bridge while under the influence.
On April 18, Tahlequah Police Officer Justin Leatherwood arrived to Fourth Street Bridge, where a crash had taken place. An employee with Tahlequah Lumber was using a skid-steer loader to move a trailer that was against the concrete barrier wall. Once the trailer was moved, the driver of the truck pulling the trailer drove up to Kindle Avenue before he turned around and ran over a stop sign. Clifford Short said he was aggravated because Tahlequah Lumber was trying to take its trailer and equipment back because he hit bridge. Leatherwood suspected Short was impaired and asked him what medication he was on. Short said he took oxycodone for pain management that morning. Leatherwood told the man to get out of the truck, and when he did, the truck rolled forward. Short jumped back into the truck and put it park. Leatherwood said Short blamed him for telling him to get out of the truck instead of telling him to put it in park. After a field sobriety test, Short was taken to the detention center and booked for unsafe lane use and DUI-drugs.
On April 27, Officer Josh Girdner was called to The Shoe Dept. in regard to an intoxicated man asleep on the ground. Edward Sawney was asleep on the sidewalk with a bottle of liquor next to him. Girdner awoke the intoxicated man and took him to jail.
Officer Cory Keele was called to Sequoyah Park on a report of an intoxicated man who was trying to high-five kids. Several people at the park pointed the officer toward Jason Johnico. The man stumbled toward Keele and exuded a strong odor of alcohol. Johnico was arrested and taken to jail for public intoxication.
