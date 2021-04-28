The same woman was arrested two times in 24 hours for public drunkenness.
On April 22, Tahlequah Police Officer Steven Smith responded to X-Press Stop on North Grand Avenue to check on a woman who appeared to be lost. An employee said the woman was sitting at a table and talking to herself. Helen Jones was arrested for public intoxication. Lt. Brandon Vick found a clear plastic baggie that contained a white, powdery substance in front of the booking desk at the jail. Jones wasn’t charged with possession, as officers couldn’t prove the substance belonged to her. However, Officer Matt Frits was dispatched to Vapor Maven the next day after a woman had busted out the windows. Jones was standing against the damaged window and was talking to herself. Jones ignored Frits when he told her to walk toward him and pulled away as he grabbed her shoulder. Frits said the woman appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine. Frits noticed Jones had fresh blood on her clothing and patted her down. He found a used syringe in her pocket and transported her to jail for malicious injury to property, resisting arrest, public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to McDonald’s April 25 on a report of an intoxicated driver who was passed out in the drive-thru. Dispatch advised the tag information came back as stolen. Leatherwood and Officer Robert Jones found Pedro Moreno asleep. Moreno awoke and immediately reached between his seat and the center console. Officers told the man to stop and to exit the vehicle. Moreno complied and escorted to Leatherwood’s patrol unit. Jones found a pouch that contained methamphetamine, six ecstasy pills, and 19 Xanax bars. Officers determined the vehicle should be returned to a car dealership. Moreno was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for driving under suspension, fail to register a motor vehicle, knowingly concealing stolen property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and actual physical control.
On April 24, Sgt. Leatherwood responded to Taco Bell in regard to an intoxicated driver in the drive-thru. Leatherwood could see the suspected vehicle pull out of the drive-thru, re-enter the parking lot, and pull into a parking space near the entrance of the building. Crystal Wacoche told the officer she had a few drinks and was asked to exit the vehicle. Leatherwood said it was apparent that Wacoche had urinated on herself, and she smelled of alcohol. Leatherwood deemed her impaired and unable to operate a vehicle after a field sobriety test. Wacoche had blood drawn for testing and transported to jail for actual physical control.
Officer Mitchell Sellers responded to North Vinita Avenue April 25 in reference to a man screaming at a light pole. Sellers was driving in the area when he heard Kyle Fields screaming. Fields wasn’t wearing a shirt or shoes and told the officer he didn’t know where they were. Fields admitted to drinking alcohol and was transported to jail for public drunkenness.
