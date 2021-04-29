A woman allegedly high on meth was arrested after she tried opening car doors in a drive-thru.
On April 27, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls responded to Braum’s in regard to a woman who was trying to open car doors in the drive-thru. Qualls arrived to find Summer Vann-McLemore standing in the parking lot, apparently under the influence of methamphetamine, and pulled away from Qualls as he tried to detain her. Qualls took McLemore to the ground when Officer Michael Gray arrived. Both officers escorted the woman to a patrol unit. When Qualls asked McLemore for her name, she would scream “Mexico!” before stating her name was Summer. Qualls transported her to jail for public intoxication and resisting arrest. McLemore repeatedly screamed “Mexico!” while she was being transported to jail, and hit her head on the cage in the patrol unit.
Lt. Brandon Vick was dispatched to Family Dollar on South Muskogee on a report of a shoplifting. On April 22, dispatch advised Christopher McCain was walking toward EZ Mart when Officer Jacob Robertson made contact with him. McCain was taken back to Family Dollar, where employees identified him as the man who stole a pack of Ramen noodles and grape juice. Because McCain had an odor of alcohol coming from him, officers told him he would be arrested. McCain pulled away and resisted officers. He was transported to jail and booked on charges of petit larceny, public intoxication, and resisting arrest.
On April 23, Officer Steven Smith was assigned to investigate a report of a man who was asking people for money in the parking lot of Walgreens. Smith found Matthew Spencer in the parking lot and said the man was upset and bleeding from his hand. Smith called for EMS to treat Spencer’s cut and detained him. Spencer admitted to drinking alcohol and claimed he was 19 years old. He was taken to jail for booking when he threatened Smith and became uncooperative.
