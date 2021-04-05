Officers arrested a man who claimed he was shooting in the direction of a family member to scare them.
On March 29, Tahlequah Police Officer Jacob Robertson responded to Stepp Mobile Home Park on a shots fired call. Dispatch advised the caller believed shots came from a certain trailer. Officers began searching the area when witnesses said the shots came from another trailer. Bobby Davis came outside and officers warned him to show his hands. Davis and another man were patted down. A juvenile stated his mother was about to have a seizure, and officers went inside. The woman was checked and told officers she was in the back of the trailer when she heard gunshots. Robertson said they found two shotguns and revolver inside the residence. Davis said he fired the shotgun because a relative was causing problems and wouldn’t leave. Davis said the family member may have had a knife, but the man wasn’t threatening Davis with it. Robertson observed several spent shotgun shells on the ground and a hole in the front porch. Several holes in a truck appeared to be from a shotgun. Davis said he was standing on the porch when he discharged the weapon and the other man was near the front of the truck. Robertson asked Davis if he was shooting toward the man, and he admitted he was trying to scare him. Davis was arrested for reckless conduct/discharge of a firearm.
Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to a car parked in the roadway of East Allen Road and Bliss Avenue on April 1. Leatherwood found a Buick SUV with the engine running and the driver passed out behind the wheel. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Lt. Jarrod Rye put the vehicle in park while Leatherwood awoke the driver. Leatherwood said there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and the driver, Maverick Wilcox. The suspect produced a medical marijuana card and claimed he smoked on the morning of March 31. Officers could see a smoking device and a plastic container of marijuana in plain view. Leatherwood determined Wilcox was impaired and arrested him. Wilcox was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for driving under the influence of drugs and improper stopping in roadway.
On April 1, Officer Bronson McNiel was dispatched to North Grand Avenue and Allen Road on a report of an intoxicated pedestrian. Kristen Bryant was walking in the roadway, and drivers were having to avoid her. McNiel said the woman was in a daze and tried to get into his patrol unit. But when the officer tried to arrest Bryant, she’d pull away from him. Bryant ultimately had to be forced into the patrol vehicle. She told McNiel it was the first time she had taken acid. Bryant kept trying to open the vehicle door while she was transported to jail. She continued to pull away from McNiel at the jail and was eventually dragged to her cell.
Officer Steven Smith was assigned to investigate a domestic dispute on March 31. Travis Charles said he let Summer Eastham stay the night at his apartment, and she began fighting with him. Smith said Eastham wasn’t making any sense and appeared to be under the influence. Smith asked the woman if she would leave so Charles could return to his apartment. Eastham got on the bed and refused to answer the officer’s questions. She was transported to jail for trespassing.
