Police were called after a woman who was allegedly intoxicated was seen stumbling into the road.
On May 8, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to Love’s Country Store on a report of an intoxicated woman. Dispatch said the woman was stumbling around on East Downing Street. Cobb couldn’t find her and went inside Love’s to ask the employees if they had seen her. They said she was inside the restroom. Mikayla Mouse emerged and was so unsteady that she almost fell. She told Cobb she was 18 years old and denied drinking alcohol. Cobb asked if she took any medication, and Mouse said she takes prescription medication to help her sleep but claimed she hadn’t taken it since the previous night. She was arrested for public intoxication.
On April 30, Officer Steven Smith was running radar by X-Press Stop on West Choctaw Street when he noticed the passenger headlight was blue on a Pontiac GT. The driver, Francisco Garcia, admitted he didn’t have a driver’s license and he was arrested for the violation. Smith told the passenger, Adan Juarez, he was free to leave, and searched the vehicle before it was impounded. Smith found two baggies of methamphetamine in the glovebox. Garcia and Juarez were both arrested for drug trafficking and transported to jail.
Lt. Brandon Vick was on patrol on Choctaw Street May 5 when he saw a silver BMW speeding west near Moccasin Avenue. Vick pulled out behind the vehicle, and the driver nearly hit a truck head-on. The BMW turned into a trailer park and pulled up to a trailer house before stopping. Dustin Russell exuded a strong odor of marijuana and alcohol and admitting to drinking and smoking earlier in the night. Russell was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and agreed to take a breathalyzer test. Russell blew a .07 and was booked for driving while impaired and left of center.
On May 6, Officer Matt Frits was on patrol when he saw the driver of a 1994 Chevrolet truck fail to maintain its lane on the Bertha Parker Bypass. Frits stopped Andrew Bowlin, who said his driver’s license was suspended and he couldn’t find his insurance verification. Frits checked the driver’s information and confirmed Bowlin’s license was suspended. Bowlin was arrested for the violation and the officer found a smoking pipe on him. Bowlin was booked in on charges of possession of paraphernalia and driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license. He was later taken by Northeastern Health System EMS to the hospital for medical clearance.
Officer Smith was assigned to investigate an intoxicated man walking in front of Dollar General near Reasor’s. On May 8, Smith saw Mark Murphy staggering into traffic in the parking lot of McDonald’s. Murphy was holding an unopened bottle of liquor and admitted to drinking earlier that day. Murphy was taken to jail for public intoxication.
On May 9, Officer Mitchell Sellers was on patrol on South Muskogee Avenue when he could see a woman staggering in the road and spinning in circles as vehicles were passing her. Lori Neel said she was coming from South Breeze Trailer Park and denied being under the influence of anything, but admitted she had used meth days before. She was transported to jail for public intoxication.
