A man was arrested after making threats of violence to his ex-wife.
On May 4, Tahlequah Police Officer Robert Jones was dispatched to Hit N Run on a report of a protective order violation. The victim said Billy Phillips pulled up to the store and yelled her name. She said he motioned for her to come outside, but she refused, and he drove away. A short time later, Phillips called the woman and left her a threatening voicemail. Phillips called the woman vulgar names and said he had a .38 that would blow her boyfriend's head off. Officer Cody Warren and Jones went to Phillips' residence when dispatch advised the man had warrants. Phillips answered the door and was ordered to the ground at gunpoint due to the warrant and threats about a weapon. Phillips was arrested and taken to jail for the warrants, threats to perform acts of violence, and violation of protective order.
Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol May 8 near the Plaza Shopping Center when he noticed a man in the parking lot. The man was unsteady on his feet and fell backward onto the ground. Jessie Smith had a strong odor of alcohol and admitted to taking a few shots of vodka. Smith was arrested for public intoxication and placed into Cobb's patrol unit. The officer searched the man's backpack and found lunch meat, bacon, spam, and an unopened bottle of vodka.
Desiree Young was taken to jail after she was caught stealing from Walmart on May 8. Sgt. Shawn Presley was assigned to investigate the incident and was told the suspect took off running when she was confronted by store employees. Presley located the woman in the Jimmy's Egg parking lot, and she initially denied the allegations. Young admitted to stealing the items and was escorted back to Walmart. Asset Protection employee Stephen McDaniel said Young placed $118 worth of clothing in a tote and walked out of the store when she took off. Young was taken to jail for shoplifting where officers discovered she went by the name of Desiree Montana Acuna. McDaniel said Acuna was trespassed under that name and she was also charged with criminal trespassing.
