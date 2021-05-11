Officers were called to an auto sales business after a man was seen trying to break into several vehicles.
On May 9, Tahlequah Police Officer Chris Smith received a call about a man who was breaking into cars at Gib's Auto Sales on Muskogee Avenue. Smith arrived to find Raheem Mabery standing next to a car with a "Slim Jim," a car door lock-out tool, in the driver's door, and trying to open it. Smith advised he was going to detain Mabery until he found out what was going on. Mabery tried to run, but was taken to the ground and arrested. Officers looked at video surveillance and could see Mabery trying to get into two vehicles and throwing an object at one. An employee from the auto shop said Mabery tried breaking into the office as well. Mabery was booked into jail on anticipated charges of vandalism to auto, resisting arrest, possession of burglary tools, and destruction of property.
On May 7, Officer Cory Keele responded to Walmart in regard to a woman who was shoplifting and trespassing. Stephen McDaniel said Heather Roach selected shampoo and several rulers and swapped price stickers to make the shampoo cheaper. Roach tried to leave the store before she was stopped by employees. Keele arrested Roach, who said she had drugs and a syringe in her bra. Methamphetamine and the syringe were recovered during the booking process at the jail. Roach was booked in for trespassing after being forbidden, petit larceny, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Officer Chase Reed was on patrol May 10 when he watched Stacey Barnett fail to signal as she was turning onto College Avenue. She then abruptly turned into the parking lot of Habitat for Humanity without signaling. Reed made contact and could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Barnett and her passenger admitted they didn't have a medical marijuana card and gave Reed a container with the marijuana. Dispatch advised Barnett had a warrant and her driver's license was suspended. Barnett was arrested and transported to jail for booking.
