Officers showed up at the same area after a man was seen destroying property and trying to determine whether vehicles were unlocked.
On May 5, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to Linney Breaux’s on a trespassing complaint. Brandon Linney said Matthew Spencer was on the property, trying to see if vehicles were unlocked in the parking lot. Linney said Spencer left, and he wanted to press charges for trespassing. Qualls found Spencer near Hit N Run, began to arrest him for trespassing, and proceeded to handcuff him. Spencer pulled away as Officer Michael Gray arrived, and the two officers arrested him. Spencer was taken to jail, where he became uncooperative and said he wasn’t going to get out of the patrol unit. The man was forced out and escorted inside the jail. Spencer refused to follow orders and was taken to the ground. Sgt. Shawn Presley called Qualls and advised to add charges of destruction of property for a call taken earlier in the day. Presley was assigned to investigate that call at Carl’s Jr. Employees said Spencer was seen damaging the outside wall by hitting it with a stick. Spencer was booked in for trespassing, resisting arrest, and destruction or property.
Officer Chase Reed responded to Walmart May 5 in reference to a woman who tried stealing underwear. Employees said Lindsey Fields selected underwear and concealed the items in her purse. Fields went to self-checkout, where she scanned some items but made no attempt to pay for the hidden ones. Fields was taken to jail and booked for obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses.
On May 5, Officer Reed was dispatched to Walmart, after employees said Shaun Phillips tried stealing shorts and transfer paper. Employees said Phillips was banned from the store, so he was arrested for petit larceny and trespassing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.