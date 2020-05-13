A man was arrested after he was drunk at the Men's Shelter.
On May 12, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Jason Girdner responded to a call of an intoxicated man at the shelter. The caller said the man was told to leave, and he walked to the gazebo on the town square. The officer found Jessie Smith at that location and said he was intoxicated. EMS were called to check out Smith, and they said he wasn't in distress, just drunk. Smith vomited before getting into Girdner's unit, and he was taken to jail for public intoxication.
Tyler Barnes was taken to jail after officers were called two times in less than an hour. On May 12, Officer Chris Smith received a call for a domestic incident at 604 Pamela St. Barnes said he drank several beers, and he and his girlfriend had a verbal argument. The woman told officers they would be fine, but officers were called to the same location 30 minutes later. Barnes said the two had been arguing since officers left, and he came outside to get away from her. The woman said she wanted to leave, and Barnes was arrested for public intoxication.
Officer Michael Gray was called to Love's Country Store in regard to a disturbance on May 12. Store manager Amanda Brigman said Chadd Straub had been banned from the store but he refused to leave. Straub was arrested and refused to get into the officer's patrol unit. Officer Cory Keele transported the man to jail and booked him for trespassing.
On May 11, Office Matt Frits conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of EZ Mart on Downing Street. Johnnie Briggs had a suspended driver's license and said he wasn't able to start the process to regain a valid license due to COVID-19. Briggs was arrested and taken to jail for driving with a suspended license.
