An area man told officers he defeated Gen. George Armstrong Custer when arrested for public drunkenness.
On May 16, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb noticed a man walking near the old Stuteville Ford lot. Michael Limpy had a strong odor of alcohol and said he was walking home. Limpy said he was watching the UFC fights at Buffalo Wild Wings and drank three beers. Limpy repeatedly made the comment that he recently had eye surgery and couldn't see. The man was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail. Limpy claimed he "single-handedly defeated General Custer."
On May 15, Sgt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to College Avenue and Keetoowah Street on a report of a fight in progress involving a group of people. Qualls arrived and was told there were two men on College Avenue who were yelling. The two said they weren't fighting and pointed toward a group of four people near Reed-Culver Funeral Home. The four said they weren't fighting, but they were trying to get their friend to a vehicle because he was drunk, but he refused. Nathan Parks stood up from behind a bush and claimed he was lying down. Another man in the group said Parks watched them play baseball and they went to Kroner and Baer Pub, where Parks got drunk. Parks appeared to be intoxicated and was arrested.
Brian Jordan responded to the intersection of Shawnee Street and Mission Avenue on May 5 in regard to a driver passed out at the wheel. Jordan and Officer Matt Frits exited their patrol units, and Frits knocked on the window to awake the driver. The driver, Justin Allen Ray Kelley, took his foot off the brake and the vehicle began to roll toward officers' vehicles. Frits yelled for Kelley to stop the vehicle, and he braked before hitting Jordan's unit. Kelley told officers he had beer and mixed drinks at Dewain's Place before driving. Kelley was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a field sobriety test.
