An intoxicated man told dispatchers he was going to shoot the responding officers.
On May 16, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray responded to Berry Street for a disturbance. Gray said Noah Manus appeared to be intoxicated. Manus claimed he was having issues with his brother, and his brother barricaded himself inside the residence with multiple firearms. Several people staying at the residence appeared to be confused about a disturbance. Dispatch said Manus called 911 and threatened to “use a gun and do the job, since police would not do it.” Gray returned to the residence and confronted Manus a second time. Manus said his brother was slamming doors and trying to start a fight. Manus wanted his brother arrested and told officers there were drugs in his brother’s truck. Dispatch advised Manus told them he would shoot Gray. Manus was transported to jail and booked in for threatening to perform act of violence, and misuse of the 911 service.
Officer Cory Keele was dispatched to Royal Oaks Apartments on a report of a burglary in progress. On May 16, Keele arrived to find the front door of a complex damaged and could hear someone inside the residence. Keele drew his weapon as he opened the door. The officer saw Jason Coleman holding items in front of the door and ordered him to show his hands. Coleman complied and was detained. He claimed he knew the resident and thought she was in trouble, so he broke in the door to make sure she was OK. Keele went back to the apartment and found belongings tossed about. The tenant of the apartment said Coleman didn’t have permission to be there but was reluctant to file charges. Coleman begged the officer to let him go while he was transported to jail. He then said he would kill himself if he had to say more than two weeks in jail. Keele advised detention officers about Coleman’s comments.
On May 17, Lt. Scott noticed a man walking on Muskogee Avenue near Stuteville Ford. Scott checked Price Jones for warrants. Dispatch advised Price did have a warrant and he was arrested. Scott asked Jones if he had anything illegal on him and he denied it. However, the officer found a homemade smoking device that had marijuana residue. Jones said he had a medical marijuana license, but didn’t have it on him. He was transported to jail and booked for possession of drug paraphernalia and the warrant.
