A man was arrested after using his vehicle to knock his ex-girlfriend off a bike.
On April 26, Tahlequah Police Officer Robert Jones was dispatched to Allen Road and North Jones Avenue on a report of a bicycle crash. Heather Spencer told officers she was riding her bike when her ex-boyfriend, Matt Cordell, passed her. Cordell told the woman he wanted to talk and then tried to run her off the road with his vehicle. Spencer said she tried to run, but Cordell grabbed her bag and cut the strap until it came off. Cordell got back into his vehicle and crashed into Spencer's bike, which knocked her to the ground. Officers found Cordell at his mother's house, and he admitted he made contact with Spencer. Officers found the victim's bag and boots and determined the bag was not cut off like she had thought. Cordell was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of robbery by force or fear, and domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Officer Robert Jones responded to Northeastern Glass on April 28 in regard to a vehicle crash. Rocky Hilton II was sitting in his crashed Toyota and said he had just left Kroner and Baer. Hilton was southbound on Muskogee Avenue when his vehicle left the road and struck a parked box truck. Jones said the man had an odor of alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated. Hilton was arrested for driving under the influence after he failed to follow instructions to the field sobriety test.
On April 29, Sgt. Justin Leatherwood arrived at Tractor Supply to investigate an alarm that had multiple trips. The officer was checking the building when he saw Butler Hignite crouched in an area where large farm items were kept. Hignite was dressed in black and was wearing a face mask. The man claimed he was being chased, and climbed the fence so the alarm was set off and police would arrive. The store manager said the kill switch to a four-wheeler and a gun safe had been tampered with. Hignite was booked into jail for second-degree burglary.
