An intoxicated man thanked officers for pulling him over because he said that otherwise, he would have killed someone while driving.
On May 17, Tahlequah Police Officer Bronson McNiel was in the area of Trimble Avenue and North Street when he was advised to be on the lookout for an intoxicated driver in a white Chevrolet truck. The vehicle passed in front of the officer a few seconds later, and McNiel caught up to see the truck in the opposite lane near Grand Avenue. McNiel conducted a traffic stop in a parking lot at Northeastern State University. Jerimey Watson was drunk, and he thanked the officer for pulling him over because he “would have killed someone.” Watson admitted to having seven shots of liquor at the bar, which rendered him drunk. McNiel had the man perform a field sobriety test and arrested him. But as the officer was searching the vehicle, Watson became combative and began hitting his head while in the back of the patrol unit. McNiel was repositioning the handcuffs when Watson said his boss made more money than the officer, and called him an "*sshole." Watson was transported to jail and booked for driving while under the influence and failure to maintain lane.
Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol on May 18 in the area of Morgan Street and College Avenue when he noticed a Chevy Impala that matched the description of a stolen vehicle out of Fort Gibson. Police there advised the vehicle was still reported stolen and they couldn’t get ahold of the owner. At that time, the vehicle headed toward East Downing Street, and officers conducted a felony traffic stop. The driver and passenger complied with commands and were taken into custody. Dylan and Shellie Linvick claimed they got the vehicle from a family member, who supposedly got it from someone else. Dispatched advised the driver and passenger had warrants, and both were searched. Dylan had a bag of marijuana in his jeans pocket, but he claimed the jeans belonged to his brother and he didn’t have a medical marijuana card. Shellie told officers a family member gave them the vehicle over a month ago and they recently put insurance on it. She said the last vehicle given to them was also reported stolen, and she should have known the Impala was stolen, too. Dylan said he was stopped in Muskogee, but the officer never told him the vehicle was reported stolen. However, Dylan wasn’t able to provide Scott with the date or time of the traffic stop. Sgt. Justin Leatherwood noticed a glass pipe near the gear shift and a green lockbox. Dylan said the box belonged to him and Shellie, and gave Scott the code to open it. Inside were three bags of unused syringes, several clear baggies, and marijuana residue. Scott asked the two if they were diabetic, and Shellie said she was. Dylan was booked on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of marijuana, and the warrant. Shellie was booked in for the warrant.
On May 17, Lt. Scott was patrolling in the area of the Bertha Parker Bypass and Crafton Street when he saw a defective tail light of a truck in front of him. Scott conducted a traffic stop, and the driver, Heather Spencer, said she didn’t have her driver’s license, but the vehicle had insurance. Scott ran Spencer’s information and was advised her license was suspended and insurance was unconfirmed. Spencer was arrested and transported to jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.