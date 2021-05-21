A woman informed local officers her boss with the CIA told her not to leave Love’s Country Store.
On May 13, Tahlequah Police Officer Brian Jordan responded to Love’s Country Store in regard to a woman who was sitting in a car near the front doors. Employees said the woman had been talking to herself and screaming, and spoke of a "secret mission" for the CIA. Marty Keith claimed her "commanding officer" told her not the leave the area, and then she became verbally abusive toward officers. The store manager said she would give it an hour for someone to come get Keith before taking action. Keith entered the store and gathered items to purchase when Jordan went outside to leave. The manager came back outside and waved the officer down. She said Keith was causing a scene inside and she wanted Keith banned. Jordan advised Keith she was under arrest and told her to exit the vehicle. The officer described Keith, who was born in 1967, as small and "elderly," with a prosthetic leg, and officers didn’t want to forcefully remove her for that reason. However, Keith was uncooperative and ultimately had to be forced out of the car. Keith was transported to jail and booked trespassing after being forbidden, and obstruction.
Lt. Dexter Scott was assisting Cherokee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brad Baker on a traffic stop May 16. Baker pulled a vehicle over due to defective equipment, and he and Scott made contact with Cleo Gomez. Dispatch advised Gomez’s license was flagged and she was issued a citation. Baker told her the vehicle would be towed, and she gathered her belongings and left the area. As Scott and Baker were searching the vehicle, they found a laptop in the backseat and realized it was the same one reported stolen that day. Scott contacted the victim and she described the laptop. She said there was a blue SD card in the side port that had wedding and family photos on it. Scott found the SD card and confirmed the laptop belonged to the victim by looking at the photos on the card. Scott went to a house where Gomez was and brought her back to the scene of the traffic stop. Gomez became defensive and accused officers of "f***king with" her. She told Scott he could speak with her lawyer when asked about the stolen laptop. Gomez was booked into jail for knowingly concealing stolen property. Scott took the laptop to the victim, who tried to charge it, but it appeared to have been damaged.
On May 19, Officer Chase Reed was dispatched to The Look on a report of a shirtless man who was causing a disturbance. Rocky Chippewa had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and appeared to be drunk. Chippewa was arrested for public intoxication.
