Officers responded to a report of a suspicious man and arrested him after paraphernalia was found on him.
On May 23, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched to Shawnee Street and Muskogee Avenue on a report of a suspicious person. Officer Cory Keele made contact with a man who matched the description of the suspect. Keele searched Russell Evans and found a needle in his pocket. Evans told officers he used the needle to shoot up drugs. The man had a strong odor of alcohol on his person and became belligerent when officered tried to arrest him. Evans began hitting his head inside the officer’s vehicle when he was taken to jail. He was booked in for public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia.
Officer Mitchell Sellers confronted Theophilus Mollie near EZ Mart on May 23 after getting a report that Mollie stole beer from the store. Sellers said there was a can of beer near Mollie, and one can in his backpack. Mollie was arrested for public intoxication and petit larceny.
On May 23, Officer Keele responded to Royal Oaks Apartments in regard to a man who had blood all over his face. Dispatchers advised they could hear screaming in the background during the initial phone call. Keele arrived to find a woman with blood all over her face. She said a man had hit her in the face with the door of the apartment. She said the suspect became upset with her and then attacked her. Keele said a warrant will be sought for the arrest of the accused for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.