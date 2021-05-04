Two separate incidents at Walmart landed two people in jail.
On April 28, Tahlequah Police Officer Chase Reed was dispatched to Walmart on a report of a shoplifting. As Reed was approaching the store, Alan Demott tried to flee through the fire escape door with the items he was trying to steal. Demott dropped the items and tried getting in a Honda, but officers arrived before he fled. Employees said Demott tried to leave the store with $810 worth of merchandise. Demott was transported to jail and booked in for petit larceny and trespassing. While Lt. Brandon Vick was inside the store, a woman told him there was an intoxicated man outside of the front door. Corey Christie told officers he had just gotten out of prison and was dropped off at Walmart. He was arrested for public intoxication and taken to to jail.
Officer Bronson McNiel responded to Water Street April 30 in regard to a domestic dispute. McNiel was directed inside a house where a man was holding down Mark Vann. The man told officers Vann showed up intoxicated and was trying to start fights with people. The informant said Vann started assaulting a woman, so he stepped in and began fighting with him. Vann was taken to jail and booked.
On April 27, Officer Chris Smith made contact with Steven Ryals in the parking lot of Chili’s. Walmart employees stated Ryals was banned from the store, but came inside, ripped open a stereo box and tried to steal it when he was interrupted by a customer. Ryals was arrested for trespassing and destruction of property.
