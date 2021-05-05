A man supposedly followed a CCDC correctional officer before trying to open her car door.
On May 2, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Justin Leatherwood responded to McDonald’s May 2 after a man tried to open the car door of a correctional officer. The victim said she was in the drive-thru when she noticed a man was following her through the parking lot. She said Charles Crittenden tried opening the passenger-side door several times before she drove away and he fled. Leatherwood detained Crittenden on the Bertha Parker Bypass. The suspect was transported to the Cherokee County Detention and booked in for molestation of a motor vehicle.
Sgt. Bryan Qualls heard dispatch advise another officer of an intoxicated person walking on South Street on May 1. The caller said the woman wasn’t wearing shoes and had on jeans and a tank top. Qualls was patrolling in the area of Fourth Street a short time later when he saw the woman enter Hit N Run. An employee told Qualls the woman was inside the restroom so the officer waited. Qualls asked dispatch to check Deleana Kirk for warrants. Dispatch advised Kirk had warrants and she was arrested. Qualls asked her if she had anything illegal, and Kirk said she had two pipes in her purse, but that they didn’t belong to her and she was taking them to someone else. Qualls located the pipes and two cut straws inside a glass case. Kirk was booked for possession of paraphernalia and the warrant.
On May 1, Officer Jacob Robertson was near El Molcajete when a juvenile approached him and said Amber Duvall was scaring her. Duvall was standing near a vehicle the juvenile had came from and was yelling at a couple walking on East Fourth Street. Duvall said she had gotten off work and a co-worker brought her and the juvenile to the restaurant for dinner and drinks. Duvall said she had one margarita but her demeanor led Robertson to ask if she had taken anything besides the drink. The woman became belligerent and was arrested. Duvall was placed in the back of Robertson’s patrol unit when she began banging her head on the window and cage. She was transported to jail and booked for public intoxication and a warrant.
Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched to X-press Stop on North Grand Avenue on May 1. The caller said she drove by and noticed a man asleep in the parking lot. Sellers approached the intoxicated man and got him to wake up by rubbing his sternum. Max Nofire stated he came from Louisiana and he didn’t know how much he had to drink. Dispatch advised Nofire had a warrant, and he was arrested.
