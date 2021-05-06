Officers dealt with several calls about people who were under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
On April 28, Tahlequah Police Department Sgt. Justin Leatherwood and Officer Matt Frits were dispatched to Royal Oak apartments for a burglary in progress. Priscilla Provencio spoke with officers though a door but wouldn’t open it. Officers felt Provencio didn’t sound distressed and they left, but they were immediately called back about a woman screaming, and Provencio was the caller. She said someone was breaking into her apartment and blocking her phone calls to 911. However, when the 911 operator asked Provencio if she was in the city or county, she hung up because it wasn’t the “real 911.” Provencio called 911 and TPD eight times. She opened the door to speak with officers and became paranoid, saying they were the “fake police,” and ran inside. She screamed for her children to call TPD and officers tried convincing her they were the real deal. Frits checked the apartment and could see where woman had dug a hole through the bottom of the bathroom cabinets down to the concrete slab. Due to the environment the children were in and Provencio’s demeanor, officers contacted the Department of Human Services. Leatherwood, who believed Provencio was under the influence of narcotics, escorted her to his patrol unit when she started screaming for someone to call the police. Provencio was booked into jail for misuse of 911, child endangerment, and obstruction.
Officer Lane Cobb responded to Oklahoma Avenue on April 28. Dispatch advised Darrell Smith asked for a welfare check on himself because his family was “taking over.” Cobb made contact with an intoxicated Smith, who said he wanted two women out of his house. Cobb stated he couldn’t remove them since they lived there, and Smith started yelling at the officer. Smith said he wanted the women arrested for threatening him and that he’d fill out a form so they could go to jail. Cobb informed Smith he couldn’t legally fill out a statement since he was intoxicated. Officers had the two women go into a different room to see if they could calm the man down. Smith said if the officers weren’t going to do anything, he was going to shoot one of both of the women. Smith told Cobb he could take him to jail, but Cobb said they couldn’t arrest him for public intoxication if he was inside his own house. Smith then walked outside, and was arrested for that offense.
On May 1, Officer Frits was dispatched to East Shawnee Street for man who was yelling. Dispatch advised the man was in a house directly across the street from Grace Living Center. Christopher Williams said he was yelling at woman who was walking down the road. Dispatch confirmed Williams had a warrant, and Frits arrested him. Frits asked the man if he had anything illegal on him, and the suspect admitted he had a syringe in his pocket. Frits found the needle and a baggie of methamphetamine on the man. Williams was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, and the warrant.
