An extremely intoxicated man fell asleep in a shed that belonged to a Tahlequah Police Department lieutenant.
On May 4, TPD Officer Thomas Donnell responded to the house of Lt. Randy Tanner after a man was found sleeping in the awning of a shed. Tanner already had Jacob Lynn in handcuffs when Donnell arrived. Tanner searched Lynn and found a crystal-like substance, two Xanax bars, a glass pipe, a set of scales, and 22 Morgan silver dollars. Officers tried to speak with Lynn, but he was too intoxicated to comprehend what they were saying. Tanner found an air rifle under the shed where Lynn was asleep. Lynn was taken to jail and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription, possession of burglary tools, possession of paraphernalia, second-degree burglary, public intoxication, and knowingly concealing stolen property.
Officer Donnell responded to Muskogee Avenue on May 2 for a welfare check on a woman who was throwing things in the street. The man who called police said the woman tried to get inside his vehicle. Police found the woman near Liberty Finance and said she was pulling items out of a planter and throwing them in the street. Summer Eastham saw the officer approaching her, and she walked away in between two buildings. Donnell told Eastham to stop, and she turned around and threw a rock at him. She ran toward the officer and jumped in the air, but he caught her and took her to the ground. Eastham began kicking and tried to bite Donnell. Eastham was arrested and escorted to the officer’s patrol unit. Eastham became aggressive while being taken to jail and tried to kick the vehicle window out. Donnell pulled over and put leg restraints on her to keep her from damaging the vehicle. Eastham was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for assault and battery on an officer, resisting arrest, vandalism, and public intoxication.
On May 4, Officer Matt Frits was dispatched to Mission Avenue on a report of a man threatening his mother with a knife. Officers were told Mickey Wolf brandished the knife because she wouldn’t give him money. Officers entered the home and drew their weapons. Wolf was found lying on a bed and complied when officers told him to show his hands. Frits holstered his weapon and drew his Taser. Wolf was taken into custody without incident. He told officers the knife was in a toy chest, and that was where Frits found it. Wolf was transported to jail and booked on the tribal charge of threatening to perform acts of violence or bodily harm.
Officer Steven Smith was assigned to investigate a domestic dispute on Choctaw Street May 1. The victim stated she and Vance Moore were just yelling and that he didn’t touch her. She said she didn’t want to make a report. Moore had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and wouldn’t follow basic instructions, so he was arrested for public intoxication.
