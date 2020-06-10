City police dealt with several people who were arrested for public drunkenness.
On June 7, Tahlequah Police Officer Pam Bell was notified of a possible drunken driver. The caller said the driver was all over the road. At a gas station on Allen Road, the officer made contact with Yadira Aguiar, who was unsteady on her feet and had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. Bell said the woman told her she just left the river and was driving home to Porter. A juvenile in the car said she had been at the river and Aguiar wouldn't let her drive. Aguiar was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for driving under the influence, actual physical control, driving under a suspended license, and no insurance.
On June 8, Officer Jacob Robertson responded to the Pines Apartments on a report of a disturbance. The caller said a man was knocking on the door and yelling. A resident described the man and saw him in the parking lot. Robertson made contact with Brent Girty, who said he and his wife had gotten into an argument, and he went outside to "walk it off." He said his wife locked him out of the apartment and he had been drinking. Girty said someone brought him to the apartments since he lived outside of city limits. He was arrested for public intoxication and booked.
Officer Steven Smith was assigned to investigate a possible assault on South Muskogee Avenue on June 8. A man pointed to Andelise Poole and said he thought she had been assaulted. Smith approached the woman, but she turned away. The officer said Poole was unsteady on her feet and didn't make sense in what she was trying to say. Poole was taken jail and booked for public intoxication.
