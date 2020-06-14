An intoxicated woman was arrested after she caused a disturbance at a motel.
On June 8, Tahlequah Police Officer Robbie Bacon was dispatched to Oak Hill Inn for a disturbance. Dispatch advised an intoxicated woman was inside the office and yelling at someone. Karen Stromp was outside and cussing at another woman. An employee said they told Stromp to leave the property since she was causing a scene. Bacon told the woman to get her belongings and contact someone for a ride to leave. As he was speaking with the woman, he said, he could smell alcohol coming from her, and noticed she was unsteady on her feet. Stromp repeatedly failed to get her things and was arrested for public intoxication.
Officer Josh Girdner was notified of a possibly intoxicated man lying in the parking lot of Bryantâ€™s Donuts on May 21. The caller said the man stood up and walked behind the old McDonaldâ€™s. Girdner arrived at the area and found Donny McManus at the back of the building. McManus was huffing air duster as the officer approached him. The alleged huffer was taken to jail and booked for public intoxication.
On June 11, Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched to Walmart in regard to a shoplifting. Asset Protection Manager Misty Dick said Debbie Springwater tried to leave the store without paying for $27 worth of items. Springwater was taken to jail and booked for shoplifting.
