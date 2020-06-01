A man was arrested after he threatened to burn down Hungry House Restaurant.
On May 22, Tahlequah Police Officer Robbie Bacon was dispatched to Hungry House after a man made threats against the owner. Samantha Adamson said she wanted to press charges on Larry Adair for threats and trespassing. Adamson said Adair kept coming over and threw rocks at cars in the parking lot. She said he came inside the restaurant and wouldn't leave, and he said he was going to burn her "f**king building down." Bacon noticed Adair in the parking lot and made contact with him. Adair said he told Adamson she could have her building. Adair was taken to the detention center and booked for terroristic threats and trespassing.
Officer Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to Chili's parking lot in regard to a fight on May 24. As the officer arrived at the parking lot, several people were getting into vehicles and leaving the area. Leatherwood said Gregorio Mendez was on the scene, and he was unsteady on his feet. Mendez said the people with whom he rode to the restaurant had left him after they had fought. Mendez, who was intoxicated, told the officer he had been on the river all day. Leatherwood detained the man and had him wait in his patrol unit. Officers Thomas Donnell and Randy Jordan made contact with the two vehicles that left the area. They said Mendez was trying to fight people in the restaurant. They said when the group got to the parking lot, Mendez started fighting with a woman in one of vehicles. They said the driver pulled Mendez out of the vehicle, threw him to the ground, and left him. Mendez was taken to jail and booked for public intoxication.
Officer Kyle Reed responded to Lane Avenue for a report of a disturbance on May 23. Dillion Segura was belligerent and bleeding from punching out a window. Segura said he had been arguing with his family and he had several beers prior to the incident. Segura was arrested and booked for public drunk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.