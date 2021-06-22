Police were called when two women were seen breaking into vehicles.
On June 7, Tahlequah Police Officer Robert Jones was dispatched to Ward Street on a report of two people burglarizing vehicles. Dispatch advised a woman dressed in black got into a vehicle and left with another woman who was wearing long shorts and a backpack. Jones made contact with Marissa Creech and Latavia Roland in an alley near Goingsnake Street. Creed claimed she accidentally got into the wrong vehicle because she thought it belonged to her grandmother. Jones called for additional officers and asked Roland if he could search her backpack. The officer found a wallet and Roland said it belong to her sister, then changed her answer and said it belonged to her friend. Jones opened the wallet and could see where it belonged to a Heather Taylor. He asked Roland her friend’s name and she gave a different name than Taylor. Jones found a marijuana bud and Roland stated she left her medical marijuana card at home, but then admitted she didn’t have one. Creech emptied her pockets and pulled out a medical marijuana bottle and a container. Roland was arrested and officers made contact with Taylor, who said her vehicle was broken into and items were scattered across the passenger seat. Roland was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where jail officers found a bag containing a white power substance and another bag with a crystal-like substance in her underwear. Roland was charged with knowingly concealing stolen property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and bringing in contraband into a penal institution. Creech was booked into jail for possession of marijuana and trespassing.
Officer Bo Smith was on patrol June 17 when he noticed an expired tag on a truck. Smith conducted a traffic stop on Jeremy Gregory, who said his driver’s license was suspended and he didn’t have insurance. Gregory was arrested and placed in the back of Smith’s patrol unit. Gregory was booked into jail on charges of driving under suspension, failing to maintain security verification, and taxes due state.
On June 18, Office Jacob Robertson was dispatched to Braum's on a report of an intoxicated person. Customers told the officer a man wearing a white shirt and green shorts left and was walking on Downing Street. Robertson found the man at the Oakpark Motel. Rolland McChristian was trying to get into a room but the key card he was using didn’t work. McChristian was unsteady on his feet and exuded an odor of alcohol. He was arrested for public intoxication and taken to the Tahlequah City Jail.
Officer Bronson McNiel responded to Love’s Country Store on June 16 in regard to a shoplifting. An employee said a woman wearing only thigh-high socks, underwear, and a bra was walking around in the store. Antonia Smallen was about to walk outside when the employee asked if she paid for the items in her hand. Smallen said she did and the receipt was in the bag. The employee asked another employee if Smallen paid and was told she didn’t. McNiel found Smallen four blocks away from the store and she was arrested for petit larceny.
