A man was arrested for domestic assault and battery after a woman refused his advances on Sunday.
Tahlequah Police Officer Forest Cobb was dispatched to a physical domestic dispute on Highland Drive June 20, when he came across Robert Soontay walking away from the residence from which the call was made. According to Cobb, the man was unsteady on his feet and exuded a strong odor of alcohol. Soontay was handcuffed and arrested for public intoxication. Cobb returned to the residence, where a woman said she had been hanging out with Soontay, who also lives there. She said he suddenly became violent after she rejected his advances. The woman said she liked to walk around the home topless and didn't care if the man saw, but said he tried several times to touch her. She said the man became aggressive toward her so she punched him in the face. He then jumped on her, they fell backward, and she hit her head on either the wall or floor. She then hid in a bathroom and called 911. Soontay was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and was also charged with domestic assault and battery.
Police were sent to Scholar's Inn Apartments June 20 on a report of a burglary in progress. As officers arrived, Jessalyn McCarter was standing outside the door of an apartment and told officers a man had entered. Officers found Michael Perez, who claimed the apartment was his and that his mom paid deposits on it, but he could not provide any paperwork proving it. He was detained, and officers found marijuana and a marijuana grinder on him, but no medical marijuana license. McCarter told police she was sitting on her bed when she heard someone enter the apartment. When she got up to see who it was, Perez told her it was his apartment and the two began to argue. She said the man threatened to use deadly force against her, at which time she left and called the police. Perez was taken to the CCDC and charged with first-degree burglary, possession of marijuana, and threatening to perform acts of violence.
Lt. Dexter Scott stopped a vehicle for defective equipment after he noticed a rear window brake light did not work. The driver, Rory Underwood, admitted she did not have a driver's license or insurance, and said she had recently purchased the vehicle. Dispatch advised her license was suspended. Scott searched the vehicle and found two clear plastic baggies containing a crystal-like substance, believed to be meth, in her purse. He also found one blue round pill, but the markings were faded to where they could not be read. Underwood said it was Xanax for which she did not have a prescription. She was arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription, and driving while license is suspended.
On June 20, Officer Michael Gray was on patrol near EZ Mart on Choctaw Street when he saw a vehicle parked on the side of the gas station by the air pump, and noticed it had a flat tire. The vehicle matched the description on a reckless driver call. As the officer entered the parking lot, the vehicle began backing out of the parking spot. Gray pulled the vehicle over, and the driver, Jordan Blalock, reeked of alcohol and was slurring his speech. The man said he had consumed four beers, and was given a field sobriety test. Blalock was eventually arrested for driving under the influence, failure to wear seatbelt, and defective vehicle.
Responding to a disturbance call at Love's Country Store, Officer Gray found Christopher Williams in the Tahlequah Splash Pad parking lot. Dispatch advised he had been by the store, harassing customers for money and throwing objects at passing vehicles. He was seen standing next to a vehicle with the passenger door open, and dropped a few items on the ground. The officer asked when the last time he had taken any meth, to which Williams responded that it had been about three days. Williams admitted to throwing beef jerky at passing vehicles. Based off the the man's body movements and physical appearance, the officer determined Williams was intoxicated from meth. The man was arrested for public intoxication and taken to the Tahlequah City Jail.
Officers arrested two individuals who had been previously trespassed from Walmart on June 21. Walmart employees said Trae Cordell and Cleo Gomez were inside the store still when Officer Chase Reed arrived. Police detained both of them, and an employee said they wanted to press charges against the pair. They were taken to police department and charged with trespassing.
Sgt. Bryan Qualls saw a man slumped over near Mary's Liquor on June 22. He made contact with Jory Poafpybitty, who was holding an open bottle of Kentucky Deluxe whiskey. The man denied having imbibed any alcohol, although the officer noticed liquid missing from the bottle. Poafybitty had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him and slurred his speech. He was arrested for public intoxication. While searching him, Qualls found a small bag containing a crystal-like substance, so the man was also charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
