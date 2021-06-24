A woman was arrested after trying to swap price tags at Walmart June 21.
Officer Chase Reed was sent to Walmart on a report of shoplifting, and employees told police they saw Brandon Olivier take a price tag of 97 cents off one item and place it on a lamp that cost $17.97. He then went to self-checkout and paid 97 cents for the lamp. After receiving video footage, Reed placed Olivier under arrest and took him to the Tahlequah Police Department, where he was charged with obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses.
A report was made that three individuals were fighting around First Street and Basin Avenue on June 23. Sgt. Justin Leatherwood went to the area and found two people, including James Drywater, who had an active warrant through Cherokee County. Drywater was placed in hand restraints and police found a small bag of methamphetamine on him. He was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for his warrant and tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. The woman who was with Drywater told police she was assaulted by another man with a rake and requested an ambulance for rib pain. A tribal warrant request for the other man will be sent to the Cherokee Nation.
Officer Michael Gray responded to a shoplifter call at Walmart June 23, and he saw Bonnie Hubbard running out of the grocery entrance. Gray followed the woman in his patrol vehicle to the edge of the parking lot, where she raised her hands in surrender. Hubbard was escorted back to the store, where an employee said the suspect was seen selecting a watch and putting it in her purse. She also took several pieces of underwear, an electric toothbrush, and some ink from the electronics department. When employees approached Hubbard, she took off running before being caught by Gray. A total of $107.88 worth of merchandise was recovered and Hubbard was taken to the Tahlequah City Jail, where she was booked for petit larceny and trespassing.
On June 20, Sgt. Leatherwood was patrolling around South Muskogee Avenue when he saw a red truck hit a curb twice and then cross the segmented lane line with the left tires. Leatherwood pulled over the vehicle and made contact with William Isbell, who said he had five or six drinks while watching a ballgame at Buffalo Wild Wings. After taking a field sobriety test and blowing a .25 and .27 on a breathalyzer, he was arrested for aggravated DUI and unsafe lane use.
While driving on E. Downing Street by Love’s on June 22, Sgt. Leatherwood observed a man standing in the middle of the parking lot, screaming at passersby. Samuel Nolan appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine. Nolan told police he had dry mouth and that people were yelling at him, but no one else could see them. When asked the last time he used meth, Nolan said a week ago, but then changed his answer to an hour ago. In his report, Leatherwood said Nolan was very paranoid and convinced people were following him and calling him a pedophile. A small bag of meth and a glass smoking device were located and Nolan was taken to the CCDC. After he was booked, he started yelling at another inmate, claiming he was the one following him, and started a fight with that inmate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.