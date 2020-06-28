An area woman was taken to jail for driving while drunk.
On June 26, Tahlequah Police Officer Chase Reed was dispatched to South Muskogee Avenue in regard to an intoxicated driver. Dispatch advised the suspected vehicle was a white van. Reed spotted the van stopped at the intersection of Muskogee Avenue and Southridge Road. As he approached the vehicle, the driver did a U-turn across all lanes of traffic. Reed conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Muskogee Avenue and Mill Street. Samantha Swan exuded a strong odor of alcohol and slurred her speech. She told the officer she was by Sonic, near Allen Road, when he told her she was on the opposite end of town. Swan was arrested after Reed determined she was impaired. She was taken to the detention center and booked for DUI and unsafe lane use.
Brandy Debord was arrested after officers responded to a fight in progress call on June 25. Officer Reed arrived to Roadway Inn, where he met three men who said the people fighting were in a white Nissan Titan. Reed located the vehicle nearby and made contact with Debord, who was sitting in the driver's seat. After speaking with Debord, Reed determined there was no altercation. However, there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from Debord. She was arrested for public intoxication after Reed determined she was under the influence.
On June 21, Officer Bryan Swim responded to Rozell Avenue on a report of a suspicious person. The officer made contact with Terrance Linivick, who gave a different name and date of birth. But Swim knew Linvick from previous encounters. Swim searched the man's backpack and found syringes, one loaded with a red liquid. Linvick purportedly admitted the liquid was methamphetamine, and said he used meth a day earlier. Linvick was arrested and taken to jail. Officers also arrested Kenneth Collins after they found several bags of meth on him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.