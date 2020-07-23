A motorcycle driver took off from police because he was wanted and had marijuana on his person.
On July 17, Tahlequah Police Officer Brian Jordan was trying to stop a motorcycle for reckless driving on East Downing Street and Oklahoma Avenue. The motorcycle left the area at a high rate of speed, and it took Jordan a couple of blocks to catch up. Other officers joined the pursuit and the motorcycle reached speeds of around 100 mph on the Bertha Parker Bypass. The driver grabbed something out of his pocket and threw it on the road as he turned onto Park Hill Road and pulled over for officers. Christian Parker was taken into custody, and said he the item he threw was marijuana. Parker said he ran because he didn't have a medical card. He also had a warrant and didn't have a license. Jail officers found a card in Parker's wallet that was used to grind marijuana.
Lt. Dexter Scott were dispatched to West Allen Road on a report of a fight in progress on July 18. Two women were standing in the yard and told the officer the ones who were fighting were inside the house. Everett Huffman and Sandy Hair were on the kitchen floor, holding each other as if they had been fighting. The two were separated, and Huffman said they had been drinking. Huffman said Hair told him he was going to harm him. Huffman said they argued and Hair hit him. Hair said he couldn't remember what happened and he doesn't know who struck the first blow, but he was tired of Huffman "running his mouth." Hair was arrested for simple assault and taken to jail.
On July 8, Officer Jordan was assigned to investigate a report of an intoxicated man stumbling into the roadway near Norris Park. Officers searched the area for the subject but were unable to locate him. Jordan parked his vehicle near the Campus Bookstore when he saw a man who matched the subject's description. When Jordan began approaching the man, he turned around and tried to walk toward Morgan Street. Nicholas Rayne lost his balance several times and reeked of alcohol. He claimed he had two beers at Ned's and he was trying to walk to a friend's house. Jordan asked the man where his friend lived, and Rayne said he'd rather not say, and that he pleaded the fifth. Rayne was arrested and taken to jail for public intoxication.
