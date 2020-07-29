A local man was taken to jail after officers were called to a domestic complaint.
On July 21, Tahlequah Police Officer Bronson McNiel was dispatched to Georgetown Apartments for a possible domestic violent complaint. Dakota Trammel answered the door and was hesitant to tell the officer what was going on. McNiel heard movement toward the back of the apartment and had Trammel step outside. A distraught woman inside agreed to speak with the officer. She said she and Trammel were arguing when she told him to leave, but he refused. She said he went to the closet and grabbed her clothes to throw them outside. The woman said she went to the closet and grabbed Trammelâ€™s clothes, too. According to the woman, Trammel grabbed her by the neck and choked her. A juvenile in the apartment confirmed what the woman told police. Trammel was arrested and taken to jail, where he was booked for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
On July 24, Officer Cory Keele responded to Loveâ€™s Country Store in regard to a woman who was banned but was inside the store. The store employee said Lori Jones was had been in the restroom for over 30 minutes. The employee told Jones the police were there and she needed to leave the restroom. Jones was taken to jail and booked for trespassing.
Officer Steven Smith was on patrol in the area of the city park when a man stopped him on July 22. The man said he was walking the bike trail when a Native man with no shirt and white shorts stopped him. He said the man was yelling and cursing at people who were walking by the dam. Smith went to the area and found a passed-out Robin Vann, who matched the suspectâ€™s description. Vann said he was OK but he had too much to drink. Vann was taken to jail and booked for public intoxication.
On July 24, Officer Kyle Reed was called to the skate park on a report of a man who was intoxicated and bothering skaters. Milo Pidgeon said he had two beers and admitted he was intoxicated. He was taken to jail for public intoxication.
