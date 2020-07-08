A Park Hill man was apparently caught with heroin, methamphetamine, oxycodone, and a loaded gun in his possession.
On July 6, Tahlequah Police Officer Robert Jones noticed a man passed out behind the wheel at a gas pump at Clear Creek Texaco. Austin Yanez said he was tired and he had been fighting with his girlfriend. The man was asked to step out of the vehicle and he complied. Jones noticed Yanez's pupils were constricted, but he kept telling the officer he hadn't had any alcohol. Jones had Yanez perform a field sobriety test to determine if he was impaired. Yanez was extremely shaky and unsteady, and was adamant he hadn't had alcohol. Sgt. Bryan Qualls and his K-9 partner, Ivo, arrived to perform an air sniff to Yanez's vehicle. Ivo alerted on the car and Yanez said there wasn't anything illegal inside. During a search of the vehicle, Jones found black tar heroin. Officer Bronson McNiel found a loaded Glock 27, with an extended 22-round magazine between the driver's seat and the console. Jones also found a piece of tin foil that had a black substance on it from where pills had been smoked from it. Yanez was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for actual physical control, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
Lt. Brandon Vick responded to Walmart on a report of a shoplifter on July 3. Dispatch advised the suspect took off running across the parking lot, and he was wearing red shorts and no shirt. Vick was close to the area when he noticed Jory Poafpybitty walking near Rayne Street. Poafpybitty agreed to talk with Asset Protection Manager Misty Dick at Walmart. Dick said the man removed the spider wire from head phones, and selected several items before going to self-checkout. She said Poafpybitty pretended to scan items and put them in a sack. An employee came to the register to help, and Poafpybitty grabbed all of the items and went to a regular checkout station. He put all the items on the belt except for the already bagged items. He walked out of the store with the stolen items before he took off running. Poafpybitty was arrested for petit larceny and transported to CCDC. While in booking, jail officers found a syringe and a glass pipe on Poafpybitty. They also found a small amount of methamphetamine he tried to hide in his underwear. He was charged with larceny of merchandise from a retailer, possession of paraphernalia, bringing contraband into a penal institution, and a felony probation violation warrant.
Edward Sawney was arrested after officers were called to investigate an intoxicated man. On July 3, Officer Steven Smith responded to Family Dentistry where he saw Sawney stumbling on the sidewalk and fall to the ground. The officer asked Sawney how much he had to drink, and he said he had enough.
