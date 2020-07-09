A woman was taken to jail after causing a disturbance at the hospital.
On June 27, Tahlequah Police Officer Matt Frits responded to Northeastern Health System in regard to an intoxicated woman. Dispatchers advised Makayla Bolton refused medical treatment and wanted to leave. Hospital security said Bolton yelled at them while she left the building. Security advised Bolton was lying in the grass of the parking lot and pointed the officer in her direction. Bolton said she had floated the Illinois River and hit her head with an oar on a raft, so she sought medical attention. Frits said the woman appeared to be under the influence. Frits spoke with NHS security and arrested Bolton without incident.
Officer Chase Reed was in the area of Water Street and Goingsnake Street on June 27 when he noticed a couple yelling in the Splash Pad parking lot. Dustin Bolden was walking away from the parking lot when Reed emerged from his patrol unit. The man said he was "good" and he was leaving when Reed told him to come back. Bolden said he and his wife had been at the river, and they started arguing when they came back to town. Bolden said he left the area, but came back when his wife said she was going to break the car window to get her belongings. Reed asked the man to unlock the door so his wife could get her things, but Bolden said he wouldn’t. Bolden began to call his wife names and yelled at her. At this time, Reed smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming form Bolden, and arrested him for public intoxication.
On July 7, Officer Randy Jordan was dispatched to the area of Subway on South Muskogee Avenue for a subject acting “crazy.” Damian Baldridge was located in the parking lot of Lowry’s Discount Furniture & Mattress. Witnesses said Baldridge was yelling and throwing stuff as he was walking. Jordan said the man was upset and didn’t make sense with his statements. Baldridge was sweating profusely and appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant. Baldridge was arrested for public intoxication.
